Nano (XNO) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $145.66 million and $3.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,124.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00144774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.12 or 0.00529914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00339137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00167574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.