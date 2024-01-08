Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.