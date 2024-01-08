MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI stock opened at $538.05 on Friday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

