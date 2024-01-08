Mosaic Advisors LLC Purchases 13,778 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 116.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

