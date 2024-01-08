Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys 846 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 13.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

