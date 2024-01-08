Morgan Stanley Lowers Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) to Underweight

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth $1,824,421,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

