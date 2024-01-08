Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Moody’s stock opened at $371.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $275.67 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

