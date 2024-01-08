Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondee has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

MOND opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Mondee has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $54.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

