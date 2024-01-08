monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.44.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,686,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
