Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

