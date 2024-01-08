Mizuho Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Neutral

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

OKTA opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $46,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

