Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HSBC restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.48.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

