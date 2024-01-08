Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHLF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

