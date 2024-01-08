McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
