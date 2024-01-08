Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,085,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

