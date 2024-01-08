Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) versus Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) and Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Acer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Markforged alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged -100.83% -24.07% -17.14% Acer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Markforged shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 3 0 0 2.00 Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Markforged and Acer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Acer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Acer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $100.96 million 1.41 -$25.39 million ($0.51) -1.41 Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.44

Acer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Markforged beats Acer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Acer

(Get Free Report)

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, mobility, home appliances, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. Additionally, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. It also sells health supplements and manufactures lithium batteries. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.