Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.96-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $491.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.70 and its 200 day moving average is $409.43. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.67.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

