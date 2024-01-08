Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $252.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average is $256.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

