Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.89 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

