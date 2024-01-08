Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.89 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.