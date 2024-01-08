Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $409.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $307.57 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

