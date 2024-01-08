Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $221.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

