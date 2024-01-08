Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus upgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

