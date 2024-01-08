Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $87.77 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a market cap of $978.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.