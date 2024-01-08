Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $64.00 on Friday. Knife River has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Knife River’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth $256,508,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

