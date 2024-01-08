KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $79.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

NYSE:KKR opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

