KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.47.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.