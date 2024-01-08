KeyCorp Reaffirms “Sector Weight” Rating for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.