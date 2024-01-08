KeyCorp Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,693 shares of company stock worth $9,018,619 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

