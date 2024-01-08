KeyCorp Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Marqeta Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.87. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

