KeyCorp Boosts Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target to $5.00

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Absci Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

