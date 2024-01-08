Kennedy Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kennedy Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $342.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.39.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

