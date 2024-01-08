Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.80 on Monday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,066,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.