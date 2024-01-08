Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $854,427.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,919,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $854,427.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,598,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,919,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,819 in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

