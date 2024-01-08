Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) versus Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jenoptik and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jenoptik 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Jenoptik.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

30.0% of Jenoptik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jenoptik and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jenoptik and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A $0.81 29.98 Interlink Electronics $12.01 million 6.58 $1.26 million $0.09 135.56

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Jenoptik. Jenoptik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Jenoptik on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jenoptik

(Get Free Report)

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink. The company also provides optics and optical systems, including objective lenses for laser material processing, customized and standardized objective lenses, optical measuring systems, and precision optical components; optical shaft measuring systems, optical 3D measurement technology, optical in-line inspection, vision-systems, and ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card; and optoelectronics and optoelectronic systems comprising system partner for optoelectronic systems, customized-specific optoelectronic systems, optoelectronics assemblies and subsystems, light modulation, and photodiodes and LEDs. In addition, it offers road safety solutions, such as speed enforcement, average speed cameras, red light cameras, evaluation software, and traffic services; and civil security solutions, including automatic number plate recognition and data analysis software, border security, combating organized crime, protecting public places, and monitoring suspect vehicles. The company serves automotive, defense and security, electronics and information technology, healthcare and life science, industry and mechanical engineering, semiconductor equipment, and public safety sectors. Jenoptik AG was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.