Jefferies Financial Group Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. Shopify has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shopify by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Shopify by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.