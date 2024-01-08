iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.