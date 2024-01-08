iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $164.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

