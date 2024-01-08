iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

