iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 229,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $144.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

