iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $381.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

