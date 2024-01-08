iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 325,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IBB stock opened at $136.12 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
