iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $131.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.89.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %
IRTC stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.38.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
