iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $131.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

IRTC stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

