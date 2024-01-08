Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Cut by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 149,941 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

