Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $322.50 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

