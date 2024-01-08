Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.
Intuit has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $589.02 on Monday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.21. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
