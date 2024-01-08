Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $589.02 on Monday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.21. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

