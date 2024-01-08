Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $587.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.67.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.