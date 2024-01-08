Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $587.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.67.
INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on Intuit
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.