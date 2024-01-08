Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $80.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ITCI opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,937 shares of company stock worth $8,137,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

