International Business Machines’ (IBM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $143.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.77.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

