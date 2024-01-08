Insider Selling: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Sells 3,218 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.59), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,261.38).

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,607 ($20.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,564.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,364 ($17.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,226 ($28.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.18) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.19) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

