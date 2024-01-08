Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Stock Holdings Decreased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $534.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

